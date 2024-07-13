Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Group President of Godrej, Rakesh Swami held a meeting in Mumbai, on July 13 to discuss the development of Godrej Agrovet work in Mizoram.

They discussed on ways to upgrade the Oilpalm mill at Bukvannei village, and ways in which oil palm plantation owners can take up intercropping of turmeric, ginger and chilly. They also discussed plans to establish Godrej Samadhan center in Mizoram.

Rakesh Swami informed the chief minister of the company’s interest to establish processing units for passion fruit, fish feed, fertilisers, poultry farm and frozen food.

Swami further stated that they can establish a processing unit for soap and glycerin and intimated Lalduhoma that officials from various business branches under Godrej would be visiting Mizoram in August.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma will meet various other industrialists and politicians during his stay in Mumbai.

He had left Aizawl for Mumbai on July 12 to attend the Ambani’s wedding, and will be returning to the state on July 14.