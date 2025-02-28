Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma handed over a 24-seater TATA school bus to Ephatha Special School for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing on Friday, February 28. The donation was made under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and took place at the chief minister’s office yard.

Addressing the event, the Chief Minister acknowledged IOCL’s contributions to Mizoram, highlighting its role as one of the state's highest taxpayers, with an annual contribution of approximately Rs 170 crore. He also praised the company’s assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, which included providing 21 dialysis machines and supplying a significant number of COVID beds.

Further, he noted IOCL’s ongoing expansion of its bottling plant in Mualkhang, a project supported by the state government.

Lalduhoma further announced that the government is evaluating two locations for a new oil depot in Mizoram, recognising the need for better fuel storage infrastructure. He expressed optimism about the project’s implementation and thanked IOCL for its continued support. The chief minister also revealed that IOCL plans to donate two more buses to the Spastic Society this year.

Saihmingthangi, President of Ephatha Society, expressed gratitude to both IOCL and the Chief Minister, emphasising the positive impact the new school bus would have on students travelling from different parts of the city. She appreciated IOCL’s commitment to the welfare of children with special needs.

To facilitate the donation, the Chief Minister’s office will cover the cost of the bus registration, while its insurance will be handled by Zothantluanga, a TATA Dealer.

The event was attended by IOCL officials, including Z. Lhungdim (DGM, LPG-Engineering & State Level Coordinator for Mizoram), Kuldip Sarma (Senior Manager, Retail Sales), and Malati Malakar (Senior Manager, HR-CSR). Members of the Ephatha Society, school staff, students, and officials from the Chief Minister’s office were also present.