Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma emphasised the critical role of quality education in shaping a prosperous future during the 8th Convocation Ceremony of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Mizoram where he was the chief guest.

The ceremony was held at the Art & Culture Auditorium, Beraw Tlang, Aizawl, on January 14, celebrating the academic achievements of the graduating students and reaffirming the institute's commitment to educational excellence.

In his address, the chief minister praised NIT Mizoram as one of the premier educational institutions in the country and congratulated the 147 graduates, extending heartfelt appreciation to their parents for their unwavering support.

The Mizoram CM also commended the faculty for their tireless efforts in nurturing skilled professionals and contributing to the nation’s pool of engineering talent.

“Human resources are the most valuable asset for a nation’s progress. Institutions like NIT Mizoram play a crucial role in developing this potential by equipping young minds with the skills and knowledge needed to build a stronger future for Mizoram and India as a whole,” he stated.

He encouraged the faculty and staff to continue upholding the highest standards of academic excellence and integrity while remaining focused on their mission of empowering the next generation of leaders and innovators.

CM Lalduhoma addressed the progress of the permanent campus construction at Lengpui, expressing confidence that the project would soon resume and assured the gathering that the government is actively working with the relevant authorities to clear the remaining administrative hurdles and ensure the timely completion of the campus.

The chief minister reaffirmed his government's commitment to providing the necessary support for the development of modern educational infrastructure, emphasizing the importance of a world-class learning environment for students and faculty.

A total of 147 degrees were conferred during the convocation.