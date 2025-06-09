Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma today chaired the first meeting of the Mizoram Security Coordination Committee in Aizawl. The committee has been set up to improve how different departments and agencies work together to protect Mizoram’s borders and ensure the overall safety of the state.

The meeting focused on the security situation along the Indo-Myanmar and Indo-Bangladesh borders. The internal boundaries Mizoram shares with nearby states were also part of the discussion. There was serious talk about the problem of border infiltration and movement of armed groups. The committee also discussed what steps need to be taken in the future to handle these issues better.

One specific matter that came up was the situation on the Tripura-Mizoram border, especially near New Kawnpui. Officials noted that the temporary check post and sentry shed set up earlier by the Tripura State Rifles have now been removed. This happened after senior-level talks between the Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police (DGPs) from both states. The issue seems to have been resolved peacefully through discussion.

The meeting also highlighted drug trafficking as the biggest criminal issue in Mizoram. In 2024, a total of 338 drug-related cases were filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act. So far in 2025, up to the end of May, 114 new cases have already been recorded. Huge amounts of illegal drugs have been seized. These include methamphetamine tablets weighing over 648 kilograms, worth around Rs. 84 crore, and over 5 kilograms of crystal meth, valued at about Rs. 15.5 crore.

Alongside drug crimes, the committee also raised concern about the increase in cases under the POCSO Act, which protects children from sexual offences. Human trafficking is another growing concern. In 2024, 47 cases of human trafficking were reported and 56 people were arrested. Up to May this year, 34 such cases have been filed and 51 persons taken into custody.

Other important topics were also discussed. These included the need to tighten and improve the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, which helps control the movement of people from outside into Mizoram. There was also discussion on how to make the One Nation One Ration Card scheme work better, especially for people fleeing from violence-hit Manipur. The committee also talked about how to make the process easier for foreign tourists who want to visit Mizoram.