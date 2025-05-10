The Education Department of Mizoram held a special ceremony today at Vanapa Hall in Aizawl to honour the toppers of the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) exams for 2025. This event, known as the Chief Minister’s Award, was organized to recognise and encourage students who performed exceptionally well in the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) and High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations.

The event was attended by Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma, who was the Chief Guest. The Education Minister, Dr. Vanlalthlana, also attended as the Guest of Honour. The atmosphere at Vanapa Hall was filled with pride and happiness, as family members, teachers, and officials gathered to celebrate the achievements of the students.

During his speech, Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma said that the Chief Minister’s Award is more than just a reward. It is a way for the government to appreciate the efforts of hardworking students and to inspire them to do even better in the future. He said that education is the most important strength for a state like Mizoram. “Even if we have many natural resources, they are of no use if people are not educated. But when people are educated, they can turn even the smallest resources into great value,” he said.

He added that Mizoram is known for being one of the most literate states in India. However, he pointed out that literacy should not only be measured by reading and writing skills. It must also lead to real development, innovation, and progress in society. The Chief Minister encouraged young people to aim higher and to take up research and professional studies. He said Mizoram still needs more scientists and researchers to build a stronger future.

Talking directly to the students, the Chief Minister warned them about the overuse of mobile phones and social media. He said that while technology can help in learning, it can also be a distraction. “Watching videos or playing games on phones and smart TVs might be fun, but they don’t usually help you move forward in life. Real success comes from real hard work, not just from clicking on a screen,” he said.

He praised the toppers for using the internet in a smart and useful way. “Your success is not only yours. It is the success of your parents, your schools, and all of Mizoram. Your stories are Mizoram’s stories,” he said proudly.

Education Minister Dr. Vanlalthlana also gave a speech at the event. He congratulated all the award winners and expressed his hope that they would continue to work hard in their future studies. He said their achievements should inspire other students across the state to stay focused and aim high.

This year’s Chief Minister’s Award was presented to four outstanding students who topped the Mizoram Board examinations. In the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations, Cynthia Lalhlupuii Shangpliang from Falkland, Aizawl, secured the top position in the Science stream. She is a student of St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School. In the Commerce stream, the topper was Kristin Laldinpuii Ralte from College Veng, Aizawl, who is studying at Oikos Higher Secondary School. For the Arts stream, Lalrammawii Tochhawng from Khatla East, Aizawl, studying at Mt. Carmel School, secured the top rank. In the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination, PC Lalthakimi from Saron Veng, Aizawl, emerged as the overall topper. She is a student of KD High School.

Each student received a cash prize of ₹50,000, along with a memento and a citation in recognition of their achievement. This year’s event marked the 13th edition of the Chief Minister’s Award ceremony, which has become an important tradition in celebrating academic success in Mizoram.

The event was chaired by Pi Angela Zothanpuii, Director of School Education. Pu David Lalthantluanga, Special Secretary of Education, gave the keynote address, highlighting the importance of good schooling and the role of teachers. The vote of thanks was delivered by Pu Lalhmachhuana, Additional Director of School Education.