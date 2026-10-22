Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on October 22 hosted a breakfast for Salvation Army General Lyndon Buckingham and his wife, Commissioner Bronwyn Buckingham, highlighting opportunities for cooperation in de-addiction, rehabilitation and care for vulnerable people.

The visiting couple arrived in Mizoram on October 21 from the Salvation Army’s International Headquarters in London and have been accorded state guest status. They are on a week-long visit to the state, an official in the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Welcoming the Salvation Army leaders on behalf of the government and people of Mizoram, Lalduhoma praised the organisation’s humanitarian work across 134 countries, particularly its efforts to serve people without discrimination.

He said the state government sees scope for working with the organisation in areas such as de-addiction, rehabilitation and support for vulnerable sections of society.

General Buckingham thanked the chief minister for the hospitality extended to him and his wife. He also acknowledged the dinner hosted by Home Minister K Sapdanga on Wednesday evening.

Buckingham said the Salvation Army’s strong presence in the Indian Eastern Territory was partly due to the alignment between several of its programmes and the priorities of the Mizoram government. He said the shared objectives offered opportunities for greater cooperation.

During their stay, the couple are scheduled to attend the dedication and inauguration of the newly constructed ITI Corps Church and Thuampui Corps Church in Aizawl.

They will also participate in the Territorial Congress at R Dengthuama Hall in Mualpui Salem Veng.

The visit is expected to provide an opportunity for interaction with Salvation Army members and leaders in Mizoram, where the organisation has maintained a longstanding presence.