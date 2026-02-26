Mizoram CM inaugurates Lengtekai ‘Faith Bridge’ over Tlawng River

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on February 26, inaugurated the Lengtekai Bridge over the Tlawng River, a major infrastructure project built with funding from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways at a cost of Rs 43.83 crore.

Officially named the Faith Bridge, the structure is 100 metres long and 7.5 metres wide, with 1.5-metre footpaths on both sides. It is designed to carry loads of up to 385 metric tonnes, significantly improving transport safety and capacity in the region.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister recalled the challenges faced during the bridge launching phase in December 2024, when a pulley failure caused delays. After fresh technical preparations, the launching was attempted again in April 2025 and was completed successfully. Finishing works, including approach roads, were completed in September 2025, paving the way for its formal inauguration.

He said the new bridge replaces older Bailey bridges that had limited load capacity and were frequently damaged. The new structure removes the need for load restrictions and unloading of heavy vehicles, ensuring smoother and safer movement.

Highlighting its strategic importance, Lalduhoma said the bridge serves as a key link for Mamit district, which has a population of around 85,000 people across nearly 90 villages as per Census 2011. The route connects Mizoram with Tripura and Bangladesh, supports agricultural activities including rubber cultivation under the state’s Rubber Mission, and facilitates access to Lengpui Airport and the National Institute of Technology Mizoram.

The Chief Minister noted that Mizoram’s road density, currently around 46.37 km per 100 sq km, remains below the national average and stressed the need to accelerate infrastructure development. He thanked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the central government for their support.

The bridge was constructed by Poddar Infra Tech, with design consultancy by Force Structural Engineering Pvt. Ltd., proof consultancy by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, and safety oversight by Engineering Project Consultants.

Officials said strict quality control measures were followed during construction. Materials were regularly tested at an on-site laboratory, and steel components fabricated in Rourkela were transported in sections for assembly. Specialised carbon steel tension rods imported from Thailand were used for the hanger system. Comprehensive load testing was carried out before opening the bridge to traffic, confirming its safety for all classes of vehicles.