Mizoram hosts 3rd Mithun Day, CM Lalduhoma stresses integrated farming for rural growth

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, on September 1, inaugurated the 3rd Mithun Day celebrations and a National Seminar on Integrated Mithun Farming at the Thenzawl Auditorium, calling the event a crucial step in strengthening the state’s livestock sector and rural economy.

Welcoming participants from across the country, the Chief Minister said it was a matter of pride for Mizoram to host a national-level programme on Mithun, an animal deeply rooted in the socio-economic life of the Northeast.

Lalduhoma highlighted that Mizoram spends nearly ₹630 crore every year on meat consumption, with about ₹40 crore worth imported from outside the state. He pointed out that over 16,000 beneficiaries under the state’s Handholding Scheme have already adopted livestock farming, which reflects growing public confidence in the sector as a reliable source of livelihood.

At the same time, he acknowledged persistent challenges, including low adoption of modern technology, shortage of fodder, and the absence of scientific breeding centres. He urged support from ICAR, the North Eastern Council (NEC), and other research institutions to overcome these hurdles.

The Chief Minister praised the NEC’s Mithun Multiplication Centre at Lungkawlh and the Rashtriya Gokul Mission’s Mithun Breed Development and Conservation Centre at Thenzawl for their contributions to breed improvement and conservation. He said that 41 villages in Mizoram rely heavily on Mithun farming, and the government’s vision is to elevate it from a subsistence activity to an entrepreneurial venture by developing strong market linkages both within and outside the state.

Referring to the prolonged outbreak of African Swine Fever, which has devastated piggery farming since 2021, Lalduhoma noted that many farmers have shifted to goat rearing. He requested ICAR-CIRG to provide scientific advice on goat breeds best suited for Mizoram’s agro-climatic conditions to ensure sustainable growth in the sector.

The day’s programme also saw the release of publications, new technologies, and livestock products, along with the distribution of awards. Experts from ICAR presented strategies for integrated Mithun, goat, poultry, and pig farming, underlining the need for a holistic approach to livestock development in Mizoram.

The event was graced by C. Lalsawivunga, Minister of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, Mizoram, and Gabriel D. Wangsu, Minister of Agriculture & Allied, Arunachal Pradesh as Guests of Honour, with Dr. Raghavendra Bhatta, Deputy Director General (Animal Science), ICAR, New Delhi as Special Guest and also present were Iboyaima Meitei, Adviser, NEC, Lalsangliana, Secretary, AH&VD, Mizoram, and Dr. Girish Patil, Director, ICAR-NRCM, along with senior officials, scientists, and representatives from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

On the other hand, the Thenzawl Joint Village Council, NGOs, and the local community on Monday organised the Thenzawl Peace City Celebration at Jt. YMA Hall, Bazar Veng and the Mizoram Chief Minister of Mizoram and MLA of Thenzawl Lalduhoma, attended as chief guest, with B. Lalchhanzova, Minister of Supply, as guest of honour.

In his address, the Chief Minister said Mizoram needs modern, well-planned towns to meet the aspirations of its people. He noted that Thenzawl is uniquely suited to become Mizoram's first modern planned city owing to its location, balanced environment, and potential for orderly growth.

"Thenzawl Peace city is not meant to rival Aizawl, but to give Mizoram a modern planned city that is peaceful, well-organised, and future-ready," he stated.

Recounting his meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister spoke about his career in the IPS and his resignation from the service to dedicate himself fully to the political struggle for peace in Mizoram.

He also recalled becoming the first MP to be disqualified under the Anti-Defection Law--another consequence of his unwavering commitment to the peace process. In 1986, Mizoram overcame turmoil and achieved the lasting peace it enjoys today, making it one of the most peaceful states in India.

He, therefore, requested the Prime Minister to establish a Peace City at Thenzawl.

C Lalnunthara, President of Vantawng Group YMA, spoke on behalf of the people of Thenzawl, expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister for his vision and saying the community is proud that Thenzawl has been chosen as the site for Mizoram's first modern planned city.

The programme was chaired by B. Lalrinliana, Chairman of Thenzawl Jt. VC, with Rev. Lalchhuanga delivering the invocation prayer. The function was well attended by the local community.

As earlier reported, the Central Government has approved Rs. 10 crore under MoHUA for the preparation of the Master Plan for Peace City at Thenzawl, covering 108 sq. km, with a capacity for about ten lakh residents.

On July 22, a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the selection of a consultant was issued, and eighteen major companies have already expressed interest. Work on the project is expected to begin soon.