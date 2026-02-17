Mizoram CM inaugurates strategic Lengtekai bridge linking to Tripura and Bangladesh

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on February 17, inaugurated the Lengtekai Bridge over the Tlawng River, a major infrastructure project funded by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways at a cost of Rs 43.83 crore.



Officially named Faith Bridge, the 100-meter-long structure is 7.5 meters wide and includes 1.5-meter footpaths on both sides. Designed to carry loads up to 385 metric tons, the bridge significantly enhances transport safety and capacity in the region.



Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the Chief Minister recalled the challenges faced during the bridge launching phase in December 2024, when a pulley failure caused major delays. After months of renewed technical preparations, the launching was reattempted in April 2025, and the structure was successfully positioned without incident. Finishing works, including approach roads, were completed in September 2025, paving the way for the formal opening.



He noted that the new bridge replaces older Bailey bridges that had limited load capacity and were frequently damaged. The new structure removes the need for load restrictions and vehicle unloading, ensuring uninterrupted and safer traffic flow. He described the bridge as a symbol of reliability and faith, reflected in its name, and a milestone in strengthening Mizoram’s infrastructure.



Highlighting its strategic importance, the Chief Minister said the bridge serves as a key corridor for Mamit district, home to around 85,000 people across nearly 90 villages (Census 2011). The district has strong agricultural potential, including rubber cultivation under the state’s Chief Minister Rubber Mission. The route connects Mizoram with Tripura and Bangladesh, facilitates the transport of Langkaih river sand resources, provides access to Lengpui Airport, and serves institutions such as National Institute of Technology Mizoram. He added that the Mamit–Bairabi corridor will grow in importance as regional connectivity expands.



Reaffirming the government’s commitment to timely and quality project completion, he observed that Mizoram’s road density—about 46.37 km per 100 sq km—remains below the national average, making accelerated infrastructure development a priority.



He expressed gratitude to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the central government for their continued cooperation.



The bridge was constructed by Poddar Infra Tech, with design consultancy from Force Structural Engineering Pvt. Ltd., proof consultancy by Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, and safety oversight by Engineering Project Consultants.



Strict quality assurance measures were maintained throughout construction. An on-site laboratory conducted continuous testing of materials, including aggregates and sand sourced from Assam. Steel components were fabricated in Rourkela and transported in sections for assembly, while specialized carbon steel tension rods manufactured in Thailand were used for the hanger system. Comprehensive load testing after completion confirmed the bridge’s safety and capacity for all classes of vehicles.