Mizoram CM joins CYMA in destroying Rs 4.29 crore worth of seized drugs

The Central Young Mizo Association’s Central Anti-Drugs Squad (CADS) today held a Drug Disposal Programme at the Central YMA Hall in Aizawl, marking the destruction of narcotics seized between March 15 and June 2025.

Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma attended the event as the Chief Guest and actively participated in the disposal process.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for a compassionate, community-driven approach to combating the drug menace in the state. “We need proper rehabilitation homes, equipped with skill training and sustainable livelihood opportunities,” he said, stressing the importance of reintegrating recovered individuals into society. He revealed that discussions are underway with various church organisations to establish quality rehabilitation centres.

He also praised the pivotal role played by the YMA, saying, “Our society must cherish and support institutions like the YMA, whose unwavering dedication to community well-being is truly commendable."



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The event was chaired by CYMA President Pu Lalhmachhuana, who explained that the drugs destroyed were those seized by CADS but not handed over to law enforcement agencies.

In a detailed report presented by CYMA Secretary Prof. Malsawmliana, the following seizures were noted:

Heroin (No.4): 861 units

TicTac tablets: 1,498

Methamphetamine: 10 kg

Pharmaceutical tablets: 25,383

Ganja: 56 kg

Codeine-based cough syrup: 2,805 bottles

Illicit liquor: large quantity

Estimated total value: Rs 429.27 lakh

From March 15 onwards, 809 individuals were apprehended in drug-related cases by CADS. Among them, 440 received counselling, 37 were admitted to rehab centres, 48 were handed over to the Excise Department, and 4 to the Police.

The programme concluded with the symbolic destruction of some confiscated drugs by the Chief Minister himself at the CYMA office. Due to the hazardous nature and volume of the substances, CADS members will carry out further destruction over the coming days at designated safe locations.



