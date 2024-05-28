Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, on May 28, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 15 crore for the victims affected by the devastating landslide caused by Cyclone Remal. Additionally, the kin of those who lost their lives in the incident will receive Rs 4 lakh each.

The landslide occurred around 6 am on Tuesday when a stone quarry collapsed at the Melthum and Hlimen border in Aizawl. While one child was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, the fate of many other workers, reportedly all non-tribals, remains uncertain as search operations continue.

Of the 14 confirmed casualties, six were Mizos, and three were non-Mizos, while the identities of the remaining victims are yet to be established. The quarry collapse also caused significant damage to several nearby houses.

The aftermath of Cyclone Remal has been particularly severe in Mizoram. Apart from the landslide, the cyclone also caused a massive landslide blocking the Lengpui Airport and the collapse of over 20 community cemeteries. The Tlawng River in Sairang locality swelled to such an extent that it flooded houses, and the strong currents even swept away pigs in Tlangnuam locality.

Cyclone Remal made landfall along the coasts of Bangladesh and West Bengal on May 26 night, bringing heavy rains and powerful winds. It later proceeded towards the northeastern parts of the country, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.