Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced that the government has designated Rs 31.34 crore for the construction of a link road connecting Dragon Fruit plantations in Lamlian Dung Zau in Thenzawl.

Speaking at the third general assembly of the Thenzawl Dragon Fruits Growers & Marketing Society at Gaby's Farm, Lalduhoma emphasised the substantial investments made by both the government and farmers in these plantations. He acknowledged the ongoing large-scale production of dragon fruits and identified the crucial need for well-connected link roads. The allocation for this purpose is Rs. 31.84 crore. While it may not be sufficient for a metal road, we will ensure the creation of well-graded and pliable roads to facilitate the transportation of your produce. he added.

CM Lalduhoma praised the memorandum of understanding between Local Soda Pvt. Ltd. and the farmers, in which the company will purchase the farmers' products.



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Since 2021, approximately 50 local farmers have established a dragon fruit plantation covering 82.79 hectares in Lamlian Dung Zau. The government has set up 129 units, incorporating a drip irrigation system, under initiatives such as MIDH, FOCUS, and other support schemes. The government plans to establish an additional 150 units, with each unit accommodating up to 30,000 plants, as part of its support for encouraging sustainable farming practices. Each unit can yield approximately 30 kg of dragon fruit, which, at the current market rate of Rs. 300 per kg, results in significant potential revenue per unit.

Local Soda Pvt. Ltd. has reached an agreement to further promote the cultivation of these new dragon fruit varieties. Starting this year, they will facilitate the sale of dragon fruit at the farm gate, offering a favourable rate of Rs. 150 per kg to the farmers. This collaboration aims to provide fair compensation to the farmers while fostering the growth of dragon fruit cultivation in the region.