Mizoram CM Lalduhoma appointed ZPM president, party announces new office-bearers

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma was appointed president of the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) on Monday, September 21, as the party announced a new set of office-bearers for the 2026-28 term.

Lalduhoma will succeed Lalliansawta, who has remained inactive for some time due to health issues.

ZPM Val Upa Council (VUC) secretary Thangchungnunga announced the appointments at a function held at the party office in Aizawl.

Former Assembly Speaker and current State Planning Board vice-chairman Dr Kenneth Chawngliana was appointed senior vice-president, while Hrangturzo MLA and Chief Minister’s political adviser Lalmuanpuia Punte was named vice-president.

Lunglei West MLA T. Lalhlimpuia was appointed treasurer.

The VUC, the highest decision-making body of the ZPM, was entrusted with appointing new office-bearers after the existing leaders were unable to remain active due to health-related reasons.

The party also shortened the tenure of the existing office-bearers, which was originally scheduled to continue until next year.

In April, senior vice-president W Chhuanawma had sought leave from his party post, citing persistent health concerns.

The appointments follow a recent amendment to the ZPM constitution allowing the Chief Minister to simultaneously hold an elected office-bearer position in the party.

The ZPM executive committee had approved the proposal, subsequently amending Clause 1 of Article 21 of the party constitution, which earlier barred ministers from holding elected office-bearer posts in the organisation.

Under the amended provision, the Chief Minister can now hold an elected position in the ZPM while continuing to head the State government.

The change does not apply to other ministers, who will continue to be barred from holding elected office-bearer positions in the party.