Mizoram CM Lalduhoma assures support to newly constituted Human Rights Commission

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on September 24 assured the newly constituted Mizoram State Human Rights Commission of government support, particularly in meeting its immediate manpower and resource requirements.

Lalduhoma met Commission chairperson Justice Marli Vankung and its members at his office in Aizawl and assured them that their requirements for effectively discharging their responsibilities would be considered on priority, an official statement said.

Justice Marli Vankung, a former judge of the Gauhati High Court, thanked the chief minister for appointing the first members of the state’s human rights panel and said the commission was committed to functioning with dedication.

The commission has already received three complaints since it began functioning, Vankung told the chief minister.

During the meeting, she also apprised Lalduhoma of the commission’s manpower and resource requirements as it begins its operations.

Vankung expressed appreciation for the interaction with the chief minister and the government’s assurance of support, the statement said.

The Mizoram State Human Rights Commission was formally constituted with the appointment of its first chairperson and members.

Justice Marli Vankung, retired Mizoram Judicial Service officer Vanlalenmawia and retired IAS officer K Lal Nghinglova were sworn in as chairperson and members of the commission by Governor Vijay Kumar Singh on July 29.

The commission will now begin building its institutional capacity as it takes up complaints and matters concerning human rights in the state.