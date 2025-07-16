Mizoram CM Lalduhoma awarded honorary doctorate for steering state beyond insurgency

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma was conferred with an honorary doctorate by Tamil Nadu’s Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences for his exemplary public service and visionary leadership, an official in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said on Tuesday.

The Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences (Deemed to be University) in Coimbatore celebrated its 31st Convocation on July 12, and Lalduhoma graced the event as the chief guest, the official said.

On the occasion, the chief minister was conferred with the Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) in recognition of his outstanding contribution to society, exemplary public service and visionary leadership, he said.

After obtaining the honorary degree, Lalduhoma said, “As a chief minister of the first fully literate state in India, I accept this honour on behalf of the people I serve and as a tribute to the spirit of progress that education brings to every corner of our nation.” He lauded Karunya as a model of faith-driven education and technological progress, and urged graduates to let purpose guide their lives and to act as agents of positive change.

Meanwhile, the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) party congratulated Lalduhoma for obtaining the honorary doctorate owing to his outstanding contribution to society, visionary leadership and dedication to restoring peace in Mizoram, which was once a troubled area marred by a 20-year-long insurgency spearheaded by the erstwhile underground Mizo National Front.