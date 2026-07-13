Mizoram CM Lalduhoma calls for stronger market access for tribal artisans at state's Zo Fair

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on July 13 called for greater efforts to preserve indigenous craftsmanship and improve market access for tribal artisans, saying traditional skills remain central to the identity and cultural heritage of the people of the North East.

Speaking at the inauguration of the week-long Zo Fair in Aizawl, the chief minister said the region's history and identity had been safeguarded for generations through traditional attire, handicrafts and indigenous skills long before they were documented in writing.

The fair, jointly organised by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the Mizoram Cooperation Department, has brought together artisans from across the North East and different parts of Mizoram. The exhibition showcases handwoven textiles, handicrafts, bamboo products, forest produce and indigenous food items.

Lalduhoma said the exhibits reflect generations of inherited craftsmanship and cultural traditions. While technology has enabled large-scale manufacturing, he noted that handmade products continue to require significant time and skill, making them unique and valuable.

He urged artisans to take pride in their traditional knowledge and avoid abandoning or undervaluing their crafts, adding that growing recognition from outside the region has created fresh opportunities for indigenous products. According to him, these crafts represent a living record of the history, culture and identity of the people.

The chief minister also appreciated the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, TRIFED and the departments involved for their efforts to conserve and promote tribal and forest-based products. Welcoming participants from outside the state, he encouraged them to explore Mizoram beyond the fair and experience its culture and hospitality.

Rural Development and Administration Minister Lalnilawma said the cooperative movement has transformed economies in several parts of the world and expressed confidence that Mizoram could achieve similar progress. Citing the recent Horti Fair at Aizawl's Lammual, he said locally produced goods worth around Rs 20 lakh were sold in a single day, highlighting the commercial potential of the state's products.

He added that achieving the goal of a 'Viksit Mizoram 2047' would require every village to become self-reliant, and said the state had already begun working towards that objective.

TRIFED Regional Manager (North East) P S Thuingaleng said Mizoram's Van Dhan Vikas Kendras are among the best-performing in the region, but stressed the importance of better product packaging to improve marketability.

The Zo Fair features 25 stalls, including 13 representing different North Eastern states and 12 from Mizoram. Two stalls are dedicated to tribal cuisine, while the others display handicrafts, textiles, bamboo products, food items and natural produce. Organisers said the fair aims to enable direct trade between producers and buyers without intermediaries.