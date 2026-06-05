Mizoram CM Lalduhoma calls for unified northeast development strategy at NEC plenary

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has called for a comprehensive and coordinated approach to the development of the Northeast, urging greater regional integration and connectivity to unlock the area's economic potential.

Addressing the 73rd plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong, Lalduhoma said the Centre's Act East Policy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the region provide a strong framework for development.

The Chief Minister highlighted the Northeast's rich natural resources, skilled human capital and unique cultural heritage, stating that the region is strategically positioned to emerge as a major driver of India's future growth.

During the meeting, Lalduhoma submitted the final report of the High-Level Task Force on the Northeast Economic Corridor to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The report outlines a roadmap for enhancing inter-state connectivity, tourism, investments, trade and logistics across the Northeast.

A key recommendation of the report is the adoption of a "One Grid Approach" aimed at integrating roads, railways, air connectivity, waterways, power supply, telecommunications and logistics infrastructure into a coordinated regional development framework.

With the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project nearing completion, the Chief Minister stressed the need for institutional preparedness to fully capitalise on emerging economic opportunities.

Lalduhoma urged the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) to support programmes focused on investment readiness, trade facilitation, entrepreneurship development, skill enhancement, logistics infrastructure and community engagement.

He identified sectors such as bamboo, agri-horticulture value chains, food processing, textiles, eco-tourism, green energy and digital services as key drivers of inclusive economic growth in the region.

The Chief Minister also proposed the development of a common Northeast tourism circuit supported by integrated branding and facilitation mechanisms. He said the Northeast could emerge as a major logistics and trade gateway under the Act East Policy, particularly through the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway.

Lalduhoma further stressed the importance of effective implementation of the mandated 10 per cent Gross Budgetary Support earmarked for the Northeast and called for a dedicated coordination mechanism between DoNER and the NEC to improve monitoring and convergence of development programmes.

Emphasising youth empowerment, he advocated greater investment in skill development, incubation centres, tourism and hospitality, logistics, agribusiness and technology-driven start-up ecosystems.

The Chief Minister also reiterated his proposal for the Thenzawl Peace City project, saying it has the potential to emerge as a major centre for tourism, education, healthcare, sports and agro-based industries.

The NEC plenary session was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region Sukanta Majumdar, chief ministers, senior ministers and top officials from the northeastern states.

