Mizoram marks the 38th anniversary of the Mizoram Peace Accord Day today, a major event that ended two decades of insurgency and unrest in the northeastern state. Chief Minister Lalduhoma took to social media to honor the day, posting on X, "Commemorating the 38th Mizoram Peace Accord Day! Let's honor the resilience and unity that brought us peace and continue to build a prosperous future together."

The Mizoram Peace Accord, signed on June 30, 1986, between the Government of India and the Mizo National Front (MNF), brought an end to 20 years of conflict. The insurgency began in 1966 when the MNF, led by Laldenga, declared independence from India, citing neglect and failure to address famine and development issues in Mizoram. This led to widespread violence and military action, deeply affecting the state's socio-political landscape.

The accord was a historic milestone, as it was one of the few successful peace accords in India's history. It resulted in the disbanding of the MNF's armed wing and the return of Laldenga and his followers to mainstream politics. In exchange, Mizoram was granted statehood in 1987, with the MNF becoming a legitimate political party. This paved the way for sustained peace and development in the region.

Today, Mizoram shows the power of resilience and unity amidst adversity. The peace accord has not only ended violence but also fostered a sense of identity among the Mizo people. The state has made significant strides in various sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, etc.