Mizoram CM Lalduhoma calls MHIP a ‘key pillar of society’, urges financial self-reliance

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on August 17 described the Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP) and other voluntary organisations as key pillars of society, highlighting their role in shaping young people and strengthening social institutions.

Lalduhoma was speaking after laying the foundation stone for a new MHIP building at Treasury Square in Aizawl.

He said organisations such as MHIP need suitable and dignified infrastructure to carry out their activities effectively. At the same time, he urged the women's organisation to work towards financial self-sufficiency so that it could sustain its programmes and infrastructure with greater independence.

The chief minister described MHIP as a major voluntary organisation working for the welfare of women and children and assured it of continued government support.

He also highlighted MHIP's role in the enactment of the Mizo Marriage, Divorce and Inheritance of Property Act, 2014. The organisation was awarded the Nari Shakti Puruskar by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in 2016 in recognition of its contribution to women's welfare.

Lalduhoma also spoke about the newly introduced Financial Advisory System, under which substantial financial powers have been delegated to departmental secretaries to speed up project implementation.

He called for greater coordination among stakeholders and stressed that projects taken up under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme should be settled before funds are allocated for new projects.