Mizoram CM Lalduhoma calls on NGOs to tap CSR potential at capacity building workshop in Aizawl

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma attended the valedictory function of a three-day Capacity Building Workshop for NGOs and Implementing Agencies held at the I&PR Conference Hall in Aizawl. The workshop was jointly organised by the Mizoram CSR Cell and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) with the aim of strengthening the CSR ecosystem in the state.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that despite the presence of many companies in India that are legally required to undertake Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Mizoram still receives one of the lowest shares of CSR funding in the country. He said that CSR funds can play an important role in the development of the state, citing the construction of the Serchhip Hospital building as a good example, where more than Rs 21 crore was raised through CSR contributions.

The Chief Minister said that one key reason for the low CSR inflow into Mizoram is the small number of registered Implementing Agencies in the state. To improve this situation, the Chief Minister’s Office has set up a dedicated CSR Cell to help more NGOs and institutions get registered and benefit from CSR funding. He said that the Cell has already started several initiatives, such as awareness programmes, roadshows in collaboration with the UNDP in Bangalore, and talk shows. The ongoing training programme, held with CII is part of this larger effort.

He said that the first and most important step is to increase the number of registered Implementing Agencies. He called on the participating NGOs to make serious efforts in becoming registered so that they can access CSR opportunities more easily. “Your success will uplift society, create jobs for young people, and help bring overall development to our state,” he told the audience. He also invited societies, NGOs and hospitals to come forward and register as Implementing Agencies. He assured that the CSR Cell would support them at every step.

TBC Lalvenchhunga, Adviser to the Chief Minister and Chairman of the CSR Cell also spoke at the event. He said that the CSR Cell is always ready to guide and help the trainees in their journey towards registration. He also announced the development of a new CSR Matchmaking Platform. This new system will aim to connect registered Implementing Agencies with donor companies, making it easier to plan and implement projects in the future.