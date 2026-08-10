Mizoram CM Lalduhoma, Christian bodies seek JPC scrutiny of FCRA Amendment Bill

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and several leading Christian organisations have urged the Centre to refer the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed scrutiny and wider consultation before it is taken up for passage in Parliament.

The demand comes amid growing concerns among Christian organisations over proposed changes to regulations governing foreign contributions received by NGOs and other organisations.

Lalduhoma said the Bill is currently under consideration and called for a JPC to examine the concerns and suggestions raised by different regions and stakeholders.

The Mizoram chief minister recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi along with representatives of the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitu Committee (MKHC) and the Council of Churches in Mizoram (CCM). The delegation submitted a memorandum to the Union Home Ministry highlighting concerns over specific provisions of the proposed legislation.

"In the spirit of democratic consultation, we respectfully appeal to the Union Government to refer the Bill to a Joint Parliamentary Committee," Lalduhoma said, expressing hope that the request would be considered in the interest of inclusive and transparent policymaking.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) has also urged the government to reconsider the proposed legislation and refer it to a JPC for detailed examination and structured dialogue with civil society stakeholders.

Archbishop of Delhi and CBCI Secretary General Most Rev Anil Joseph Thomas Couto said the Catholic Church supports financial transparency and national security but expressed concern that certain provisions could create significant operational challenges for grassroots charitable organisations.

He highlighted the contribution of Christian institutions to education, healthcare and humanitarian services across the country and appealed to the government to reconsider the proposed changes.

The FCRA Amendment Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, 2026, and is expected to come up for discussion during the last week of the ongoing Monsoon session.

The concerns have also intensified following amendments to FCRA rules notified by the government on June 22. Under the amended rules, NGOs seeking to receive foreign contributions are required to select purposes and areas of operation from a predefined list. While several faith-based activities are permitted, proselytisation has been excluded from certain categories eligible for registration under the FCRA.

The National Council of Churches in India (NCCI) has similarly appealed to the Centre to hold back the Bill until stakeholders are given an opportunity to examine its provisions and suggest changes.

NCCI General Secretary Asir Ebenezer said Christian representatives had submitted several representations to the government, including one to Shah on August 6. He urged the Union Home Minister to ensure that the legislation is not passed until stakeholders have been given a fair opportunity to contribute to the regulatory framework.

Ebenezer raised concerns over provisions relating to cessation and the proposed vesting mechanism, including questions about how the vesting authority would be constituted and function. He also called for administrative and judicial review mechanisms to be incorporated into the proposed system.

The All India Christian Council has also demanded withdrawal of the Bill and its referral to a JPC, with its president Joseph D'Souza describing the move as the "only sensible way" forward.

Other Christian leaders and organisations, including National Church Mission Association chairman Richard Howell, United Christian Forum national coordinator A C Michael, Cardinal Oswald Gracias, Rev Dr Sunil M Caleb and Aizawl Bishop Most Rev Stephen Rotluanga, have also called for parliamentary scrutiny and wider consultation.

Howell said institutions serving vulnerable sections of society take generations to build and urged Parliament to ensure that civil society organisations and community representatives are heard before the legislation is finalised.

Cardinal Gracias also urged the government not to "rush" the matter and suggested that the Bill be sent to a parliamentary committee for detailed study.

Aizawl Bishop Stephen Rotluanga appealed to the Centre not to pass the Bill in its present form and urged the government to consider suggestions from different sections of society.

Human rights activist John Dayal has also backed the demand for referral of the Bill to a JPC.

The growing chorus for parliamentary scrutiny comes ahead of the Bill's likely consideration in the Lok Sabha, with Christian organisations seeking wider consultations over provisions they say could affect the functioning of charitable and faith-based institutions.