In a ceremony held at the Police Training School in Thenzawl, Chief Minister Lalduhoma presided over the passing out parade of the 69th batch of recruit constables and the 4th batch of head constables (operator) on December 22. The event was attended by F. Rodingliana, Minister of State, and Pu B. Lalchhanzova, Minister of State, who graced the occasion as guests of honour.

Addressing the freshly graduated constables, Chief Minister Lalduhoma highlighted the vital role of the police force in curbing illegal activities, including the movement of contraband such as dry arecanut and drugs within the state. He emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring the safety of the community and urged the recruits to play an active role in achieving this goal.

"You are the main force in executing this crucial task. The safety of our people depends on the efficiency and dedication of our police forces," stated Lalduhoma. He encouraged the recruits to give their best efforts, maintain discipline, and stay dedicated to their duty.

Expressing concern about the health of police personnel, the Chief Minister urged the recruits to prioritize their well-being. He addressed the alarming rate of deaths among police officers in service stating the need for self-care.

The passing out parade marked the successful completion of the basic training for 271 recruits out of the total 284 enrolled on January 16, 2023. Despite some challenges faced by 13 recruits, the ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of the majority, showcasing their commitment to upholding law and order in Mizoram.