Mizoram CM Lalduhoma directs officers to take strong action against corruption

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on September 3 directed officials to take strong action against corruption, stressing that no person should be spared during investigations.

Lalduhoma was speaking at the inauguration of a training-cum-workshop on the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, organised by the Vigilance Department for officials of the Mizoram Lokayukta, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and state police.

The chief minister said his government was committed to ensuring a transparent and clean administration and had taken several measures to strengthen anti-corruption institutions, including the Lokayukta and ACB.

The government has sanctioned new vehicles for the ACB and extended vehicle entitlements to Lokayukta inquiry officers, he said. The special incentive allowance for ACB personnel, which was discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic, has also been restored, while similar incentives have been introduced for Lokayukta inquiry officers.

Funds have also been allocated for anti-corruption awareness campaigns, Lalduhoma said.

Addressing inquiry officers, the chief minister said the law vested them with considerable powers and urged them to exercise those powers strictly and fairly. He called for greater coordination between the Vigilance Department and other government departments to ensure effective investigations.

Lauding the work of anti-corruption officials, Lalduhoma noted that several inquiries and cases were still pending. He directed the officers to make every effort to dispose of the pending cases at the earliest.

Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena and state DGP Sharad Agarwal were among the senior officials present at the event.

