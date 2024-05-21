Lt. Gen. RC Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Eastern Command, met with Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma in Aizawl on Tuesday, May 21 to discuss several pressing matters.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Lalduhoma praised the Assam Rifles for their longstanding contributions to the Mizo community. However, he expressed concerns over the recent closure of the Friendship Bridge between Myanmar and Mizoram by the Assam Rifles, which was done without prior consultation with the Union Home Ministry or the State authorities. Lalduhoma stressed the importance of coordination with the State government on issues affecting the public.

The Chief Minister also brought up the issue of a link road for farmers that passes through Assam Rifles land at Zokhawsanga. He described the current road as inadequate and proposed the construction of a new road, with the State government willing to fence both sides for security.

Additionally, Lalduhoma suggested that the AR Ground in the heart of Aizawl be made more accessible for public use, with the exception of political rallies. He also highlighted the government's renewed commitment to combating drug influx, noting that the Core Committee on this issue had reconvened after a two-year hiatus.

In response, Lt. Gen. RC Tiwari assured the Chief Minister that the concerns and suggestions would be taken seriously. He pledged the cooperation of the forces and army personnel in Mizoram and committed to resolving the Zokhawsang land issue promptly.

Lt. Gen. Tiwari also commended the unity of the people of Mizoram, emphasizing that this unity is crucial in the fight against drugs. He highlighted the significant role of the Church in the community and encouraged its active participation in the anti-drug campaign.

The meeting was attended by top military officials from Northeast India, underscoring the importance of the discussions and the commitment to addressing the issues raised by the Chief Minister.

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