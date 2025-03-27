Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma underwent a nearly four-hour cross-examination in the Judicial Magistrate Court on Wednesday, March 26, in connection with two criminal complaints he filed. Defence lawyers questioned him extensively on both cases.

One case, filed on May 9, 2023, accuses Spa Jongte, a worker from the MNF party, of running a fake Facebook profile under the name "Tv U Hranga" to spread defamatory claims against Lalduhoma. The allegations stem from comments about a 2013 shooting incident at Sihhmui, Tlawng River.

The second case, lodged in 2020, involves accusations from the Dawrpui Joint Action Committee (JAC) in Aizawl, which claimed the Chief Minister was involved in an extramarital affair.

During the hearing, the court scrutinised Lalduhoma’s testimony, with defence counsels pressing him on details of his statements and allegations.