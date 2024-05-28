Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma held an emergency meeting with Home Minister K Sapdanga’n Zokhawthar, the DC and other officials of the state after Cyclone Remal led to a major quarry collapse and a massive landslide in the state.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Mizoram CM Lalduhoma said that the authorities are monitoring the situation and efforts are underway to assess the fatalities and damage caused.

He said, “We have convened a meeting regarding the situation. The whole incident is being monitored. As of now, we have reported 14 deaths.”

Furthermore, the Mizoram chief minister also informed that the authorities will open a ward room to aid the situation.

The Melthum quarry collapse that killed as many as fourteen individuals, took place in Aizawl’s Melthum and Hlimen border on May 28 around 6 am after Cyclone Remal wreaked havoc across Mizoram, as per latest reports.

A child was also rescued after which authorities promptly took the child to a nearby hospital for further treatment after being rescued. Many other workers, reportedly all non-tribals, are feared dead as search operation to retrieve the workers trapped is underway.

In another incident, many individuals were feared trapped after a massive landslide took place at ITI and Salem localities border of Mizoram on May 28, in response to Cyclone Remal which made landfall across the state.

Search operation is underway to retrieve people and bodies trapped under the rubble.