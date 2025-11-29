Mizoram CM Lalduhoma honoured with prestigious Silver Elephant Award

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has been honoured with the prestigious Silver Elephant Award, the highest national recognition bestowed by the Bharat Scouts & Guides. The award was presented during the organisation’s 60th anniversary celebration, held in conjunction with the 19th National Jamboree in Lucknow on Friday, in the presence of President of India, Droupadi Murmu.



The award citation praised Lalduhoma’s “Most Exceptional Service to the Movement,” acknowledging his significant commitment to youth development and community service. Expressing gratitude upon receiving the honour, the Chief Minister said he was “deeply honoured and humbled,” noting that the award symbolised the collective spirit of the people of Mizoram—widely respected for their discipline, unity and culture of voluntary service.



Lalduhoma extended his appreciation to Scout leaders, mentors and volunteers across India for their steadfast dedication to empowering the youth. He underscored that the Scouts and Guides movement builds values such as discipline, self-reliance, leadership and strong character—attributes he stressed as essential for young citizens in a rapidly progressing nation.



Reaffirming Mizoram’s unwavering support to the organisation, Lalduhoma stated that schools, communities and the state government would continue to promote youth engagement and responsible citizenship.



With this honour, Lalduhoma becomes the eighth individual from Mizoram to receive the Silver Elephant Award. The first Mizo recipient was Hrangthanga (L) in 2000, followed by Lalrosangi in 2017, marking yet another proud milestone for the State in the national scouting movement.