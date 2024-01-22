Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday inaugurated the Anna Food Production Industry at Aizawl's Luangmual Industry Growth Centre.

At the inaugural speech, the Chief Minister stated his delight in inaugurating the Anna Food Production Industry which he stressed is an important step towards utilizing the resources of the State and for the creation of processing units of farmers produce.

Lalduhoma said that he hoes the this new food production unit will be a resourceful industry for milk production. He also apprised the gathering that the government is in the process of putting up various projects through the Hand Holding Policy, which he added will extend support to young Mizo entrepreneurs.

Anna Food Production Industry was established in 2020 by Daniel Lalawmpuia. It started with a few utensils for storing milk, and has grown to the current staff strength of 14 people with Rs. 104 lakhs spent in the development process. The Industry has a joint society with dairy farmers from Muthi village.