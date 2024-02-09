Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma inaugurated the new Computing & Skilling Facility Centre at the Electronic & ICT Academy Department of IIT-Guwahati. This inauguration signals a stride towards empowering the youth of Mizoram with cutting-edge technological education and training.

In a vibrant ceremony attended by dignitaries and guests including Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Officiating Director of IIT Guwahati, and Dr. G. Krishnamoorthy, Dean of Industry Interaction & Special Initiatives (II&SI), the Chief Minister articulated the importance of this initiative. He emphasized the pivotal role of technology in shaping the future and applauded IIT Guwahati's dedication to fostering excellence in the field.

Highlighting the commendable seventh position secured by IIT Guwahati in the National Institutional Ranking Framework, Chief Minister Lalduhoma underlined the government's commitment to providing ample opportunities for the youth. He expressed his delight in inaugurating the Computing & Skilling Centre, which is poised to become a hub for innovation and skill development in Mizoram.

The Electronic & ICT Academy at IIT Guwahati, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016, has been at the forefront of upskilling and reskilling initiatives. With a track record of training over 22,000 individuals in various domains such as VLSI, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Cyber Security, the Academy has been instrumental in bridging the skill gap and nurturing talent across the nation.

Gaurav Trivedi, Assistant Professor & Principal Investigator, shared insights into the diverse range of courses and lab facilities introduced by the Electronics & ICT department in Mizoram. These initiatives align closely with the government's Hand Holding Policy, aimed at empowering aspiring individuals and fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, faculty members, and industry professionals, reflecting the collective determination to embrace technological advancements and leverage them for the betterment of society.