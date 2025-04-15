Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma, who also serves as Chief Patron of the International Association of Art (IAA) Mizoram, today inaugurated the National Art Exhibition and Seminar at the I&PR Mini Theater.

The event, jointly organized by the Government of Mizoram and IAA India, marks the celebration of UNESCO World Art Day.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Vanlalthlana, Minister of Information & Public Relations (I&PR), as the chief guest.

In his address, the Chief Minister spoke about the timeless connection between art and culture, noting that even before the Mizo community learned to read and write, they documented their identity through paintings. “Art is a universal language that transcends borders, religion, and nationality,” he said. “It speaks to us silently but powerfully, carrying messages that need no translation.”

He praised Mizoram’s rich artistic and cultural heritage, calling it one of the state's key attractions. He encouraged artists to continue showcasing the beauty of the land and its traditions through visual arts, film, photography, music, and dance. He also stressed the importance of reviving traditional musical instruments such as the Phenglawng, Tumphit, and Rawchhem.

Minister of Art & Culture, Pu C. Lalsawivunga, expressed gratitude to UNESCO and IAA India for their support and said that Mizoram, with its rich artistic roots, would only continue to grow in cultural value.



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Minister Vanlalthlana also shared his personal connection with the arts, recalling his early days of selling paintings and publishing cartoons in newspapers. He emphasized that through art, the voices and traditions of ancestors live on.

IAA India President Pu Manaj Saha thanked the Mizoram Government for its enthusiastic participation in World Art Day. Goodwill Ambassador Mr. Biblad Roy delivered the keynote address, and National Convener Pi Lubna Hassan shared her message via video.

The event was chaired by Pi Zodingpuii, IAS, Secretary of Art & Culture and Working Secretary of IAA Mizoram. Dignitaries, government officials, and art leaders from across the country were in attendance.

Following the ceremony, the Chief Minister toured the National Art Exhibition at the I&PR Auditorium and visited the newly set-up Art Gallery in the same complex.

UNESCO World Art Day, celebrated on April 15 to honor the birth anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci, was officially recognized in 2019.