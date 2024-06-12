Expecting mothers in Mizoram can now look forward to improved healthcare facilities with the inauguration of a renovated Labour Room and Maternity Ward at the Civil Hospital in Aizawl. Mizoram Chief Minister, Pu Lalduhoma, officially opened the upgraded ward on Wednesday, June 12.

The renovation project, undertaken by the Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS) at a cost of Rs. 95.40 lakh, aims to provide a more conducive and well-equipped environment for childbirth and maternal care. Chief Minister Lalduhoma emphasized the importance of Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) as a key development indicator, highlighting its inclusion in the United Nations Millennium Development Goals. He stressed the role of proper healthcare facilities in lowering IMR and acknowledged the incentives provided by the Central Government to expecting mothers who utilize hospital services.

The Chief Minister commended the efforts of the Health Minister, her team, and the RKS governing body led by Mrs. Nazuk Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Aizawl District. He also acknowledged the contributions of Senior Medical Superintendents Dr. ST Lalruatfela and Dr. Zoramthanga in overseeing the project's completion, which began in December 2023 and concluded this month.

The modernized ward boasts several improvements, including:

* An expanded and upgraded High Dependency Unit for critical care

* State-of-the-art labor and delivery rooms for enhanced birthing experiences

* Strengthened infection control measures to ensure patient safety

* Improved patient privacy and comfort for a more dignified experience

* A new and expanded toilet block with seven units for better sanitation

* Dedicated post-natal and ante-natal wards with increased capacity

* Upgraded facilities for doctors and staff to better serve patients

This renovation project signifies Mizoram's commitment to improving maternal healthcare and providing expecting mothers with the best possible care during pregnancy, childbirth, and recovery.

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