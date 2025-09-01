Mizoram CM Lalduhoma inaugurates Thenzawl Peace City celebration, highlights vision for modern planned towns

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday, September 1 attended the Thenzawl Peace City Celebration at Thenzawl Bazar Veng as the Chief Guest. The event was jointly organized by the Thenzawl Joint Village Council, local NGOs, and the community.

Addressing the gathering, CM Lalduhoma emphasized the need for modern, well-planned towns in Mizoram to meet the aspirations of its people. He highlighted Thenzawl’s strategic location, balanced environment, and potential for orderly growth, stating that it is ideally positioned to become the state’s first modern planned city.

“Thenzawl Peace City is not intended to compete with Aizawl, but to provide Mizoram with a peaceful, well-organized, and future-ready modern city,” Lalduhoma said.

Reflecting on his own political journey, the Chief Minister shared experiences from his time as an IPS officer to becoming the first MP disqualified under the Anti-Defection Law. He recalled his engagement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reiterated that Mizoram’s journey to lasting peace since 1986 made the establishment of a Peace City in Thenzawl particularly significant.

C. Lalnunthara, President of Vantawng Group YMA, representing the people of Thenzawl, expressed gratitude to CM Lalduhoma for his vision and leadership, stating that the community is proud to host Mizoram’s first planned city.

The Central Government has already sanctioned ₹10 crore under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for the preparation of a Master Plan for Thenzawl Peace City. The plan covers 108 sq. km and aims to accommodate approximately 10 lakh residents. A Request for Proposal (RFP) for consultant selection was issued on July 22, attracting interest from 18 major firms, with work on the project expected to commence soon.