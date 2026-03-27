Mizoram CM Lalduhoma inaugurates Thenzawl PWD Road Division, flags higher road density target

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on March 27, inaugurated the Thenzawl PWD Road Division at the PWD Complex in Thenzawl, marking a key step towards strengthening the state’s infrastructure and administrative capacity.

Accompanied by Minister B. Lalchhanzova and MLA T. Lalhlimpuia, the Chief Minister described the occasion as a major milestone for the Public Works Department and a significant development for the people of the region.

Highlighting the state’s infrastructure challenges, Lalduhoma said Mizoram still lags behind the national average in road density, stressing the need for accelerated development. He noted that the creation of the Thenzawl division and the new Biate Sub-Division would help improve efficiency and execution of projects.

He also underlined Thenzawl’s growing importance as a proposed “Peace City,” with multiple projects in the pipeline, including tourism initiatives, a greenfield city project, and infrastructure expansion.

The Chief Minister urged officials and staff to work with dedication, stating that their role is crucial in shaping the future of the state.

The event also featured remarks by local representatives, who expressed gratitude for the government’s continued focus on development in Thenzawl. The newly established division is expected to become fully operational from April 1, 2026.