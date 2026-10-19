Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on October 19 invited Andhra Pradesh investors to explore opportunities in the northeastern state and sought assistance from his counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu in facilitating employment opportunities for Mizo youths in the southern state.

Lalduhoma met Naidu at the Andhra Pradesh chief minister's official residence in Amaravati, where the two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to strengthen cooperation between the states, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, Lalduhoma urged Naidu to encourage investors from Andhra Pradesh to explore business and investment opportunities in Mizoram. He also called for greater cooperation between the two states to support economic development and create employment opportunities.

Naidu assured Lalduhoma that his government would extend all possible support and follow up on the requests, the statement said.

Lalduhoma was received by Andhra Pradesh Minister for Information Technology and Education Nara Lokesh, Naidu's son, upon his arrival in Amaravati.

The meeting focused on strengthening inter-state cooperation, attracting investment to Mizoram and expanding employment prospects for young people from the northeastern state.

