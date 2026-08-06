Mizoram CM Lalduhoma meets Amit Shah, raises concerns over proposed FCRA Amendment Bill

Amid growing opposition to the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday, August 6 met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to formally submit recommendations and convey concerns raised by religious organisations in the state over the proposed legislation.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Reverend John Raldosanga, Chairman of the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitu Committee (MKHC), and Reverend Lalhmangaiha, General Secretary of the Council of Churches in Mizoram (CCM), who jointly submitted a memorandum outlining their objections to provisions of the proposed amendment.

According to sources, representatives of the Christian community urged the Centre to either withdraw the Bill or refer it to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed scrutiny before its passage.

Speaking after the meeting, Lalduhoma said he had raised six key issues with the Union Home Minister. He said the Centre had assured the delegation that the proposed legislation would not have retrospective effect.

"The only thing that is very clearly mentioned to us is that it's not going to be retrospective. That assurance was given to us, and the rest of the points will be given paragraph-wise comments by him. He is also going to begin the discussion on the 12th of this month in Parliament," the Chief Minister said.

Separately, Amit Shah also held a meeting in Parliament with members and representatives of the Christian community to hear their views on the proposed legislation.

Reverend Lalhmangaiha said the delegation had submitted a joint memorandum highlighting provisions of the Bill that the churches found difficult to accept.

"We have come here to submit a joint memorandum regarding the new FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026, in which some of the points we find difficult to accept," he said.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, has been reintroduced in the Lok Sabha for consideration during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. The proposed legislation has triggered concerns among several church bodies and civil society groups, particularly in the Northeast, over its potential impact on organisations receiving foreign contributions.