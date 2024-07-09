Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi met with Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma in New Delhi for a crucial discussion on the current security scenario in Mizoram on July 9. The meeting encompassed a broad spectrum of security-related topics.

During the interaction, General Dwivedi reassured the Mizoram Chief Minister of the Indian Army's commitment in maintaining security and providing assistance toward well being of the populace.

Earlier this month, Lalduhoma, held crucial meetings in New Delhi on July 6 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in two separate meetings to discuss various developmental initiatives for Mizoram.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) confirmed the meeting, stating, "Chief Minister of Mizoram, Shri Lalduhoma, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Following the meeting with PM Modi, Lalduhoma also engaged with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju from Arunachal Pradesh.