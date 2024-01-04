Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma embarked on a significant three-day visit to New Delhi n January 3rd, 2024, marking his first official trip to the national capital since his ascent to power in December 2023. During this pivotal visit, he was scheduled for a series of high-profile meetings with key figures in the Indian government.

Lalduhoma's itinerary included meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. These discussions were anticipated to be of great importance, particularly concerning the pressing issues of refugees and internally displaced persons from neighboring regions experiencing turmoil, such as Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Manipur.

Lalduhoma met PM Modi and the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and took up several key issues during the discussion.

Mizoram has been a refuge for those fleeing conflict and instability. The state has sheltered over 31,300 individuals from Myanmar following the military coup in February 2021, primarily from the Chin community, who share ethnic ties with the Mizos.

Additionally, more than 1,000 members of the ethnic Bawm community sought safety in Mizoram due to a military offensive in the Chittagong Hill Tracts of Bangladesh in November 2022. Furthermore, an ethnic clash in Manipur in May 2023 led to over 9,000 internally displaced people taking refuge in Mizoram.

The financial strain on Mizoram due to these humanitarian crises was substantial. The state government had previously requested financial assistance of Rs 10 crore from the Centre to aid the internally displaced people from Manipur, but the response from the central government was still pending at the time of Lalduhoma's visit.

The meetings between CM Lalduhoma and India's top officials were not only crucial for addressing the refugee situation but also served as an opportunity for the newly appointed Chief Minister to establish rapport and discuss broader issues pertinent to Mizoram's welfare and its role in the regional geopolitical landscape.