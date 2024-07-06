Chief Minister of Mizoram, Lalduhoma, held crucial meetings in New Delhi on July 6 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in two separate meetings to discuss various developmental initiatives for Mizoram.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) confirmed the meeting, stating, "Chief Minister of Mizoram, Shri Lalduhoma, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Following the meeting with PM Modi, Lalduhoma also engaged with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju from Arunachal Pradesh. Minister Rijiju expressed his pleasure in hosting the Mizoram CM, sharing on social media, "Met the Hon'ble CM of Mizoram, Lalduhoma at my residence in New Delhi today. It was a pleasure to host him and engage in meaningful interactions for the development of Mizoram."

In response, Chief Minister Lalduhoma expressed gratitude towards Minister Rijiju for his warm hospitality and the constructive discussions held on Mizoram's development agenda. "Thank you, Hon'ble Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju, for your warm hospitality. It was indeed a pleasure to have meaningful discussions on the development of Mizoram. Looking forward to our continued collaboration," Lalduhoma posted on his official social media handle.