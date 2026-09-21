Mizoram CM Lalduhoma, NITI Aayog member discuss tourism, ginger processing push

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on September 21 met NITI Aayog member Dr Joram Aniya and discussed measures to accelerate development in the northeastern state, with a focus on tourism, ginger processing and innovation in schools.

During the meeting, Lalduhoma appreciated the importance given by NITI Aayog to issues raised by Mizoram and said the state would continue to require the policy think tank’s support and cooperation to translate its development priorities into reality.

The discussions covered measures to attract more tourists to Mizoram and ways to make effective use of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP) after its completion, officials said.

Strengthening ginger processing and promoting greater value addition to the state’s produce were also discussed.

The expansion of Atal Tinkering Labs to more schools across Mizoram was another key issue taken up during the meeting.

Aniya assured the Chief Minister that NITI Aayog would continue to work closely with the state on initiatives aimed at accelerating development.

She is currently in Aizawl to attend the NITI Aayog Regional Workshop on the North Eastern Region.