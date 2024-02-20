Mizoram celebrated its 37th Statehood Day today, with Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma paid heartfelt tributes to the fallen heroes at the Assam Rifles War Memorial in Aizawl.

As part of the Mizoram State Day observance organized by 2 AR (Assam Rifles), Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma, accompanied by esteemed officials, participated in a solemn ceremony at the war memorial. The ceremony included the laying of wreaths to pay homage to the brave individuals who sacrificed their lives.

The Assam Rifles War Memorial holds significance as a site to remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation. On this special day, the Chief Minister's participation symbolizes the state's gratitude and respect for the fallen heroes.

The Mizoram Statehood Day celebration serves as a moment of reflection on the state's journey since attaining statehood 37 years ago. The events held at the war memorial not only pay tribute to the past but also underscore the unity and resilience of Mizoram in the face of challenges.

As the state commemorates this significant milestone, the involvement of Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma and other dignitaries in honoring the fallen heroes emphasizes the importance of remembrance and gratitude within Mizoram's collective consciousness.