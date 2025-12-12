Mizoram CM Lalduhoma raises concerns over rising cases of child abuse, deepening drug menace in state

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday, December 12 raised serious concern over the surge in drug-related offences and the rising cases of child sexual abuse across the state, calling the situation a growing threat to public safety and societal well-being.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Additional District and Sessions Judge Circuit Court in Serchhip, Lalduhoma said the magnitude of drug-linked cases remains “very high,” particularly in districts bordering Myanmar. Serchhip, one such district, has emerged as a vulnerable corridor for drug trafficking, with law enforcement agencies intensifying operations to counter the crisis.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the alarming uptick in child sexual abuse cases, stressing the need for accessible judicial mechanisms. Establishing a higher court within closer reach of affected communities, he said, would significantly strengthen the justice delivery system.

The state government had earlier notified the creation of the Serchhip Circuit Court on November 25, 2024, assigning its jurisdiction to the Additional District and Sessions Judge-II, Aizawl. However, operationalisation faced delays due to manpower shortages and the absence of adequate courtroom infrastructure.

While proceedings initially began in June this year through virtual hearings, the circuit court is now fully functional with the completion of a dedicated courtroom, marking a crucial step toward faster and more efficient judicial processes in the district.