To improve LPG safety and accessibility, Dr. D. P. Vidyarthi, Chief General Manager (LPG) of Indian Oil AOD, handed over the advanced composite LPG cylinder to Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma at his office on Thursday.

During the meeting, Dr. Vidyarthi detailed ongoing initiatives to renovate the Mualkhang Gas Bottling Plant, which will soon have the capacity to fill over 6,000 cylinders daily. He also highlighted upcoming plans to finalize sites for a new rail-fed oil depot.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC) is set to expand this initiative by distributing the composite cylinders to all Cabinet Ministers of Mizoram, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing LPG accessibility and safety across the state.

The Indane composite cylinder, launched two years ago, features a cutting-edge three-layered design. It includes a blow-molded High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) inner liner, a composite layer of polymer-wrapped fiberglass, and an HDPE outer jacket. This modern design offers several advantages over traditional steel cylinders: it is lightweight, with a tare weight half that of steel cylinders, and features a translucent body that allows users to monitor LPG levels easily. Additionally, the cylinder's rust-free nature prevents stains, and its explosion-proof construction ensures greater safety.