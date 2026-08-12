Mizoram CM Lalduhoma reviews Bana Kaih Scheme, roadmap for Phase-III discussed

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday, August 12 chaired a meeting of the State Policy Coordination Committee to review the implementation of the Bana Kaih (Handholding Scheme) and finalise the roadmap for its upcoming Phase-III.

The meeting, held at the Planning and Programme Implementation Conference Hall, reviewed the progress of the scheme, including fund disbursement, loan assistance, pending applications and its convergence with other development programmes.

According to a report presented by Handholding Scheme CEO Lalfakzuala, 2,255 Progress Partners were selected under Phase-I of the Chief Minister’s Special Package, with ₹18.33 crore already disbursed.

Under Phase-II, 3,113 Progress Partners have been selected, involving an estimated expenditure of ₹4.25 crore. However, 2,135 applications are still pending verification.

With Phase-III scheduled to commence shortly, the committee directed officials to expedite the verification of pending applications and ensure that funds due to eligible Progress Partners are released without delay.

The meeting also reviewed the loan component of the scheme. A total of 742 Progress Partners have been selected for loan assistance, of whom 482 have received loans amounting to ₹44.05 crore.

Mizoram Rural Bank has sanctioned the largest share of loans, providing ₹23.98 crore to 314 Progress Partners. The State Bank of India has extended ₹9.48 crore to 104 beneficiaries, while the Mizoram Cooperative Apex Bank has provided ₹10.20 crore to 59 Progress Partners.

The committee was informed that interest subvention had been released in two instalments to 479 Progress Partners. The first instalment amounted to ₹15.92 lakh and the second to ₹96.21 lakh. Guarantee fees amounting to ₹14.01 lakh have also been paid, while 233 loan applications remain pending verification.

The committee further reviewed the convergence of the Bana Kaih scheme with the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). A project valued at ₹625.45 lakh is currently being implemented across seven villages in Serchhip district, benefiting 500 Progress Partners.

The meeting also considered proposed changes to the implementation procedures and guidelines for Phase-III. Revised guidelines are expected to be introduced alongside the launch of the next phase.

Expansion of media and publicity activities for Bana Kaih was also discussed, along with proposals received from the Department of Posts.

Several state ministers, the Chief Minister’s Adviser on Handholding, senior government officials, members of the committee and representatives of partner banks attended the meeting.