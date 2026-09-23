Mizoram CM Lalduhoma reviews Kaladan project, railway expansion, border fencing

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on September 23 reviewed the progress of several key infrastructure projects, including the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP), railway expansion and India-Bangladesh border fencing, at the sixth Mizoram Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementing (Mi-PRAGATI) meeting.

The meeting, held at the Chief Minister's conference hall, reviewed follow-up action on decisions taken during previous meetings and assessed the progress of various ongoing development projects, official sources said.

Representatives of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, who joined the meeting virtually, were asked to expedite repairs of severely damaged stretches of the KMMTTP within Mizoram and resolve pending compensation-related issues.

The meeting also reviewed the 109.2-km Paletwa-Kaletwa-Zochachhuah road project being implemented under the Ministry of External Affairs. The project has recorded 23.35 per cent physical progress and 30 per cent financial progress, officials said.

Railway authorities briefed the meeting on progress towards the proposed railway line connecting Sairang with Hmawngbuchhuah in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district. Ongoing improvement works at Sairang railway station were also reviewed.

The India-Bangladesh border fencing-cum-road project, particularly the Rajiv Nagar stretch, also came up for review. Ministry of Home Affairs officials participating online briefed the meeting on the progress of the project.

The need for urgent repairs to severely damaged roads and resolution of other project-related issues was also discussed.

The meeting further reviewed initiatives of the State Cyber Crime Coordination Centre to tackle cybercrime and digital arrest cases, besides pending issues related to the Aizawl-Tuipang National Highway works.

A follow-up action plan was formulated, with progress on the projects and pending issues to be reviewed during subsequent Mi-PRAGATI meetings, the sources said.