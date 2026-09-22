Mizoram CM Lalduhoma reviews teacher vacancies, recruitment in School Education department

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on September 22 reviewed staffing issues in the School Education department, including vacancies of District Education Officers (DEOs) and Sub-Divisional Education Officers (SDEOs), as well as the recruitment of teachers at various levels.

The meeting was jointly chaired by Lalduhoma and Education Minister Vanlalthlana and attended by senior officials from the School Education, Finance, and Personnel and Administrative Reforms departments, an official statement said.

The meeting discussed a proposal to facilitate the promotion of Circle Education Officers to SDEO posts, with officials agreeing to pursue the matter expeditiously.

The proposed Mizoram Education Service was also reviewed and is expected to be placed before the Council of Ministers at the earliest, the statement said.

Issues concerning the Hindi Education Officer, Adult Education Wing and Physical Education Wing were also discussed. The government is considering direct recruitment for Hindi Education Officer posts, it said.

671 primary teachers to be recruited

According to officials, the government has approved the phased recruitment of 671 regular primary school teachers, including 100 posts during the current financial year.

For middle schools, 544 teachers have been approved for contractual recruitment in phases, with 212 posts to be filled this year.

The government has also approved the phased recruitment of 107 regular high school teachers, including 57 posts during the current year.

The meeting further reviewed the overall teacher position across schools and discussed the possibility of operating some institutions under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Proposals to merge or close schools with very low student enrolment were also discussed as part of the review.