Mizoram CM Lalduhoma says he will resign if linked to Lengpui land deal irregularities

Lalduhoma on February 16 said he would resign if any evidence establishes his involvement in alleged financial irregularities surrounding the Lengpui land deal controversy.



Responding to allegations of receiving kickbacks, the Chief Minister challenged the opposition to substantiate their claims with proof. “If my involvement in this matter is verified with evidence, I will no longer consider myself fit to lead this state and will resign immediately,” he said.



The remarks came days after Congress leader and former minister John Rotluangliana accused Lalduhoma of being involved in the alleged scam. Addressing a political session at Congress Bhavan on February 13, Rotluangliana claimed that the Chief Minister’s intended share in the deal was Rs 14 crore, of which Rs 10 crore was allegedly received. He further alleged that Lalduhoma had asked for the payment to be made in gold.



In an interview with a local television channel, Lalduhoma strongly denied accepting any “commissions” and said the allegations had tarnished his personal reputation as well as the image of the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).



Countering the charges, Lalduhoma alleged that the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) government led by former Chief Minister Zoramthanga had attempted to sell land near Lengpui airport to the Indian Air Force through a permanent “direct purchase” agreement. He said his government is acting only as a facilitator between the landowner and the buyer and is following standard leasing protocols rather than permanently selling the land.

“The matter will be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), after which everything will be made clear,” he added.



The land in question is located near Lengpui airport, about 32 km from Aizawl, and was acquired by the IAF for establishing a base to house fighter aircraft and refuelling facilities.



The acquisition has triggered political controversy, with both the MNF and the Congress filing separate complaints seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A CBI official in Aizawl confirmed that the matter has been referred to the agency’s branch office in Imphal, Manipur.



Opposition parties have alleged financial irregularities amounting to Rs 187.90 crore, claiming that legal procedures were bypassed to fast-track the acquisition. They have further alleged that two individuals who were not the original landowners received a major portion of the compensation, while the actual landowners were paid little or nothing.