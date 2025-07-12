Mizoram CM Lalduhoma seeks higher CSR allocation to bridge northeast development gap

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who is currently on an official visit to New Delhi held an important meeting with K. Moses Chalai, IAS, Secretary of the Department of Public Enterprises under the Ministry of Finance. The meeting took place at Mizoram House, where the two officials discussed how Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds can be better used for the development of Mizoram.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Lalduhoma said that the Mizoram government had already submitted a proposal to the Union Finance Minister. The proposal seeks to reserve 10% of the total national CSR funds for the Northeastern States. He said that this step is necessary because the region continues to face challenges in infrastructure, education, healthcare and connectivity that require sustained support from both government and corporate sectors.

Secretary K. Moses Chalai assured the Chief Minister that the department would continue working to improve CSR allocations for Mizoram. He also said that the Union Finance Secretary had earlier taken up discussions on this issue.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma also thanked K. Moses Chalai for the support that Mizoram received during his time as Secretary of the North Eastern Council (NEC). He said that several key projects in Mizoram had moved forward during Chalai’s NEC tenure and the people of the state appreciated his contributions.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma also stressed the importance of using CSR funds in sectors like skill development, environmental conservation, tribal welfare, and rural entrepreneurship. These areas, he said need urgent attention and could see meaningful progress with proper planning and funding support.