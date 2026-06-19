Mizoram CM Lalduhoma seeks higher funding ceiling for externally aided projects in Northeast

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on June 19 urged the Centre to increase the funding ceiling for Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) available to Northeastern states, stating that greater access to international development financing would significantly boost infrastructure development and socio-economic growth across the region.

The Chief Minister made the appeal while addressing a seminar-cum-workshop on "Leveraging Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) in the North Eastern States" held in Shillong. The programme was organised by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) under the Union Ministry of Finance and was inaugurated by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The event brought together the chief ministers of all Northeastern states, senior government officials and representatives of various international development agencies to discuss strategies for enhancing the implementation and effectiveness of externally funded development projects.

During his address, Lalduhoma highlighted the significant role played by externally aided projects in Mizoram's development journey. He said such projects not only provide financial assistance but also bring valuable technical expertise, global best practices and professional guidance that help improve project execution and outcomes.

He noted that Mizoram has emerged as one of the leading states in the Northeast in effectively utilizing externally aided funding for infrastructure and welfare projects.

The Chief Minister cited several major initiatives supported by international development partners, including the Aizawl–Thenzawl–Lunglei road project, which is expected to improve connectivity and facilitate economic activities across key parts of the state.

Lalduhoma also highlighted externally funded projects in sectors such as urban infrastructure, water supply, agriculture, healthcare and energy.

Referring to the state's agricultural transformation efforts, he said the FOCUS Project, supported by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), has benefited nearly 55,000 rural households. According to him, the project has helped increase household incomes by around 43 per cent while simultaneously promoting sustainable farming practices and environmental conservation.

In the healthcare sector, the Chief Minister said the World Bank-assisted Health System Strengthening Project has significantly improved healthcare standards in the state. As a result, 62 government hospitals and health facilities have obtained National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification.

He pointed out that before the implementation of the project, Mizoram did not have any NQAS-certified healthcare facility.

Lalduhoma further highlighted the ongoing construction of a Super Speciality Cancer Centre with assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the implementation of a Universal Health Care Scheme supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the revival of the 24 MW Tuirini Hydroelectric Project with funding support from the New Development Bank (NDB).

Stressing the importance of such investments, the Chief Minister said externally aided projects have become a critical instrument for creating quality infrastructure, improving public services and accelerating economic growth.

He urged the Government of India to enhance the borrowing and funding limits available to Northeastern states so that more development projects can be undertaken to address the unique geographical and developmental challenges of the region.

The seminar focused on strengthening the capacity of Northeastern states to implement externally aided projects more effectively, encouraging the exchange of best practices and exploring innovative approaches to development financing for the region.

Officials said the discussions are expected to contribute towards greater collaboration between the Centre, state governments and international development partners in advancing sustainable development across the Northeast.

