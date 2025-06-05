In response to the ongoing natural disaster crisis gripping Mizoram, Chief Minister Lalduhoma undertook an extensive visit to the severely affected areas of Serchhip district, including Serchhip town, Buangpui, Thenzawl, and Neihloh village. The visit aimed to assess the damage firsthand, reassure affected communities, and direct government support to the worst-hit regions.

Beginning in Serchhip town, the Chief Minister visited disaster-impacted localities where residents have lost homes and property due to incessant rains and landslides. Accompanied by senior district officials, he reviewed the damage and interacted directly with families displaced by the calamity, expressing solidarity and assuring government aid.

Following the Serchhip visit, Lalduhoma proceeded to Buangpui village, where he convened a community meeting at the local hall. Engaging with village leaders and residents, the Chief Minister emphasized the government's firm commitment to swift recovery efforts. He pledged to mobilize relief operations and ensure the restoration of basic services.

Inspecting the surrounding disaster-hit zones in Buangpui, Lalduhoma walked through several damaged sites, taking stock of landslide destruction and infrastructure breakdown. He also personally comforted those who had suffered significant losses and reassured them of state intervention.

The Chief Minister later travelled to Thenzawl, a town within his home constituency, to assess the condition of affected localities. Local officials briefed him on the relief work underway, including evacuation operations and blocked route clearance.

At Neihloh village, Lalduhoma continued his inspection and held discussions with local leaders and distressed families. Many villagers conveyed their challenges to the Chief Minister, who responded by affirming that the state would stand with every affected citizen during these trying times.

“This government is fully committed to protecting lives and livelihoods,” Lalduhoma stated during the visit. “We will ensure the provision of food, temporary shelter, and medical assistance, and assess the need for infrastructure reconstruction, including homes and roads.”

Mizoram has been reeling under intense natural disasters since the early onset of the southwest monsoon and the impact of cyclonic systems. Torrential rains have triggered widespread flooding and over 598 landslides across the state since May 24, severely affecting road networks and displacing hundreds.

Serchhip district alone has recorded 116 landslides and the collapse of 13 houses, displacing over 20 families. Champhai district reported the highest landslide count at 209. Across the state, 170 houses have been damaged and 190 roads, including key national highways, have been blocked.

The humanitarian crisis has further disrupted essential services. In Aizawl and nearby villages such as Hnahthial and Pangzawl, drinking water systems have collapsed. The turbidity of the Tlawng River has forced a halt to the Greater Aizawl Water Supply Scheme, compelling residents to depend on rainwater harvesting.

Additionally, schools remain shut across 10 districts for safety reasons, while over 100 trucks ferrying essential goods are stranded in Serchhip due to impassable roads.

On June 1, the Chief Minister chaired an emergency high-level meeting to monitor the disaster response. He directed authorities to prioritize the restoration of vital infrastructure and assured all possible state assistance to affected communities. Relief efforts led by the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department are ongoing.