Mizoram CM Lalduhoma takes charge as ZPM president
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma assumes presidency of Zoram People's Movement, aiming to strengthen the party's role in Mizoram politics. His leadership is seen as a pivotal step for ZPM's future growth.
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Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday, April 22 assumed charge as president of the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), according to a party statement.
He replaces Lalliansawta, who has gone on leave for an unspecified period due to health concerns.
The ZPM came to power in Mizoram in December 2023, forming the current government in the state.
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